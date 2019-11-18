Cooking Tips: How To Make Keto-Friendly Green Beans At Home (Video Inside)

There are two ways of cooking the bean.

While fad diets are creating a buzz in the world of health and nutrition, there is one diet that has gained much prevalence in the recent times. It's the ketogenic diet! We bring to you a stellar keto-special recipe that is a perfect combination of health and taste! Bring out those healthy green beans and add a keto element to it. The recipe of keto-friendly green beans has been shared by Sahil Makhija, a popular YouTube chef and food vlogger, on his channel 'Headbanger's Kitchen'. This healthy and wholesome green beans delight goes well as a snack that can be savoured on-the-go. Just pack a bunch of these cooked delights in your office tiffin, and instead of munching on greasy stuff during 4pm hunger pangs, bring this healthy alternative to your rescue.



There are two ways of cooking the beans; you can either use a microwave to make the beans soft and tender or use the conventional boiling method. Whichever method you follow, don't forget to add little salt to the water. Besides this, adding the beans to the chicken stock imparts a unique flavour to the beans.





(Also Read: Does Ketogenic Diet Work? These 5 Celebrities Sure Think So!)



This particular recipe gets its fat-macros from butter, which also makes the delight taste better and buttery! Garlic lovers, take note! The addition of cooked beans in the garlicky chicken stock is sure to make you crave for more. As the liquid starts to reduce and thicken, sprinkle a generous serving of grated parmesan cheese and you're good to go.



If you're in quest of more such keto-friendly recipes, click here.



Watch How To Make Keto-Friendly Green Beans At Home:











Happy Cooking!







