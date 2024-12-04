Singer Daler Mehndi is known for delivering Punjabi hits like 'Ho Jayegi Balle Balle' and 'Bolo Ta Ra Ra' from the 90s which continue to remain some of the favourite Punjabi songs of many people. While the singer and songwriter continues to plan live shows and release new music, his latest Instagram video shows a glimpse into his foodie side. Addressing his viewers while dressed in a warm jumper and wollen cap, Mehni talked about his humble and nutritious meal - Bajra Khichri. The foodie video is full of funny moments that won the hearts of the singer's fans.





"Hello pyaare Bharatwasiyo," he formally begins the video and suddenly realises his viewers may be from across the world.





Talking about his warm meal, he says, "Ye hai 'jau'. Ab 'jau' bole konsa? Jaunpur nahi, barley. Ye sehat keliye bahot acha hota hai, aur ye humare hindustan ka 'abhin', puratan khaana hai [This is 'Jaau'. Not Jaunpur, this is barley. It is very good for health, and it is a one-of-its-kind, ancient food of our country]."

He is then made fun of by other people in the room for his choice of words. He ends the video with some light-hearted fun and continues to eat his warm and comforting meal.





In the caption, he wrote, "I am loving it! What's your favourite 'abhin' meal in winter?"







Fans showered love in the comments section:





"May God always keep you happy and healthy. King of Punjab," a user wrote. Another said, "Secret of your fitness."





A third chimed in, "Yes it is a very good dish, glad to see you promoting Indian food."





Are you too inspired to make Bajra Khichri at home? Click here for a detailed recipe.