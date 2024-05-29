Imagine trying to consume only chillies for a whole meal or eating a plate huge full of nothing but only green chillies. Could you handle it? Sounds like a scene straight out of a movie? Well, a Delhi-based food vlogger has tried it in real life. And, we have the video. Food vlogger Ravi recently took on the ultimate spice challenge. In a video, which is going crazy viral on Instagram, Ravi can be seen eating raw red and green chillies from a big tray. He is struggling as chews one chilli after another. To soothe the burning sensation, he takes a few sips of buttermilk. Despite the obvious discomfort, he continues. In the caption, Ravi informed that he is trying to complete a challenge that he took after a recent milestone of reaching 20,000 followers on Instagram.

Watch the video here:

The clip has collected over 76k views on the social media platform. People have expressed their concerns in the comments section.

One user joked, "He must have been a parrot in his previous birth."

"Why are you doing this to yourself?" asked a person.

Another said, "Are you trying to kill yourself?"

Impressed with his tolerance, a user said, "Brother, Jolo chips are nothing for you." For those who don't know, Jolo chips are one of the hottest chips available in the world.

"Why are you doing this? This will interfere with your digestive system and you will have to face some major consequences later in life," said a follower.

While eating chillies and extra spicy food can be a delight to many, it's equally important to enjoy it in moderation, suggest many in comments.