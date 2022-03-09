If there is anything that the people on the internet love watching, it must be those inspiring stories. We hear tales of people overcoming hardships, making it to their dream colleges and even building a business from scratch. These stories often motivate us and become a ray of sunshine in our dark times. It gives a sense that things will work out, and our hard work will pay off. While there is no dearth of such content, one such inspiring tale has recently been doing the rounds on the internet. This time, it is a story of a man who had to re-start his food business after he suffered a loss and later had a paralysis attack. Ever since his story was shared, the internet has appreciated his courage and hard work!





In a video shared by food blogger Rajneesh who goes by the handle @are_you_hungry007, we see a man working in his food shop. According to Rajneesh, the man had suffered a loss in his business and then got a paralysis attack. Then when the vendor had to re-start his business, his entire family helped him out. So now, his family members also assist him in the business. His shop is by the name of Chatora Junction and is located in Delhi's Shahdra Jwala Nagar Chowk near St John school. Check out the full video here:





Since this video was uploaded, it has been viewed 752K times, has 61.8K likes and hundreds of comments that are full of appreciation. One person wrote, "Sab thik hojayega bhgwan apko taraki de apke business me bhut growth ho (Everything will be fine, I hope God gives you success and you grow even more)," and "Waheguru ji bless each and every person in your family."





Other people have applauded his hard work and said, "God bless the family." Many others have asked for the location and said they would like to visit them. A user said, "Whoever is near their location, please go help them out" and "Can I know where they are so I can have from their place."





If you have ever eaten from their place, let us know in the comments below!