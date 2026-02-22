We have all witnessed cooking disasters of various kinds while whipping up our favourite dishes in the kitchen. Whether it's burning the food or adding extra salt to our culinary creations, cooking mishaps are more common than we'd like to admit. A recent viral video is the perfect example of that as it showed a domestic help's honest mistake of cooking chicken with its packaging still on. Content creator Saurav Devrani shared the video on Instagram with the caption: “Should I fire my maid?" The said clip captured a piece of chicken, while still inside its plastic covering, simmering in gravy. He said, "My maid prepared the meal using the frozen chicken I keep in the fridge. But no one told her to take it out of the package before cooking. Now, I'm honestly not sure what to say to her."





The video soon went viral, sparking laughter and jokes across social media. One user wrote, "Let me go touch my didi's feet."





Another added, "Oh she's definitely tired of you."





An individual observed, "Please fire her. It appears that she acted intentionally. Either she is unwilling to cook non-vegetarian food, or she is trying to make you remove that responsibility so she doesn't have to do it. In any case, this seems deliberate. I recommend beginning the search for a new cook as soon as possible, even if it means offering a higher salary. It would be best to hire someone new."





"I asked my maid to make egg curry, she mixed boiled eggs in the curd curry," shared a foodie.





A person joked, "Didi collectively reset all expectations we have from our cooking help."





A person shared, "Protecting the nutrients at all costs."





"Microplastics everywhere. Please be careful," read a comment.





Another added, "Pls tell me it's done only for reel purposes."





What do you think of this viral video? Do let us know in the comments below!