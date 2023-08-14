Kulfi, the reigning superstar of Indian desserts, needs no introduction. Whether the sun's scorching or the frosty winds blow, this delectable treat knows no season. From cooling off summer evenings to rounding off dinner tables, Kulfi has seamlessly carved its place in the hearts of Indian households. And guess what? This obsession transcends age barriers, uniting kids and grown-ups in their quest for creamy delight. But wait, there's more! Enter the splendid world of Kulfi variations - Badam Kulfi, Pista Kulfi, Matka Kulfi, Kesar Kulfi - the list is as sweet as it gets.





Also Read : Quick And Easy Chicken Tikka Recipe: How To Make It In Air Fryer





Hold onto your taste buds, because this time, we've got a treat that will have you drooling! Introducing the delicious Mawa Malai Kulfi video that's about to become your ultimate dessert daydream.







The video shared by vlogger Amar Sirohi (foodie_incarnate) will take you on a mouthwatering journey straight out of a Kulfi factory in Ghaziabad. With over 15K likes, this video is all set to take you on a delicious culinary ride.





Take a look:

In a large machine, around 120 litres of full cream milk take centre stage. The process begins as the machine starts its gentle operation, gradually cooking the milk to perfection. And then, milk powder, sugar, and mawa gracefully step in, creating a blend that gradually transforms into a delightful mixture. This mix gracefully thickens, resulting in a gentle burst of flavours.











As the mixture cools down in a special machine, reaching 14 degrees Celsius, it is settled into the kulfi mould for it to take shape.





But wait, there's more. Each Kulfi gets its wrapping. From here, they are sent to ice cream vendors to satisfy the cravings of eager Kulfi enthusiasts just like you.

Watch the Full Video Here:







Also Read : Shraddha Kapoor's "Pujju Breakfast" Unites Two States On One Plate





Looking for more indulgence? If your love for Kulfi runs deep, we've got something special for you. Click right here to discover an array of Kulfi recipes that will tantalise your taste buds.



