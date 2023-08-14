Nothing works better for devoted chicken lovers than juicy and succulent chicken tikka. Its irresistible taste makes it one of the most beloved Indian snacks. When it's not on the menu, it almost feels like something is missing, doesn't it? Not just this, but the fact that chicken tikka can be added to almost anything, be it a burger, pizza, or sandwich, further contributes to its popularity. However, many people hesitate to make it at home out of fear of not being able to replicate restaurant-style flavours and to avoid the complicated cooking process. Let's make things simpler for you and introduce you to a delicious chicken tikka recipe that is made using an air fryer. Yes, you read that right. And the best part? It'll only take you under 20 minutes to make and plate the dish.

Photo Credit: iStock

How To Make Chicken Tikka In Air Fryer | Easy Chicken Tikka Recipe

Start by dry roasting the chickpea flour on low heat for a few minutes. Allow it to cool down, and then transfer it to a bowl. To this, add yoghurt, ginger-garlic paste, red chilli powder, oil, garam masala, ground coriander, and salt. Mix well. Add the boneless chicken pieces and coat them well with the prepared marinade. Cover the bowl with cling wrap and keep it aside for 20-30 minutes. (This helps in better absorption of flavours).

Once done, add onions and bell peppers to it and mix well. Now, take a skewer and alternatively thread the onion, capsicum, and chicken tikka pieces. Repeat until the entire mixture is finished. Preheat your air fryer to 200 degrees C for 2 minutes. Place the skewers evenly in the air fryer basket and air fry for 10-15 minutes. Serve hot and enjoy!

How To Prevent Chicken Tikka From Sticking To The Air Fryer Basket?

A common problem that you may encounter while using this method is chicken tikka sticking to the air fryer basket. And honestly, this can be quite annoying, as no one likes their snack to end up messy after putting in all that hard work. To prevent this mishap, make sure to always brush the air fryer basket with some oil before you put in the food to cook. You can even put some aluminium foil inside and then arrange the chicken tikka pieces on top of it. This way, you won't have to worry about your chicken tikka sticking to the basket.





Enjoy chicken tikka at home with this easy air-fryer recipe. Let us know how it turned out in the comments below. Meanwhile, if you're interested in trying more such air-fried non-vegetarian snacks, click here to explore our impressive collection of recipes.