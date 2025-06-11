Living away from home is full of new challenges - it comes with big and small responsibilities that you have to take care of yourself, away from your family. While moving out of your house does make you more independent, most Indian parents are well-known for supporting their children in every possible way, even if the kids are technically 'adults' and don't live at home anymore. One such moment is going viral on Instagram, captured by Ananya Joshi, who is currently living in the US.





In the video, we see the kitchen slab full of food containers. Ananya's mom describes all the food at the counter - a plate full of pakoras, a kadhai full of fried rice, a big box filled with paneer sabzi, a tiffin containing nutri nuggets, a bowl of black chana gravy, white rice, boxes of kachori (can last for several days), and a tall container of kanji which her mom instructs her to drink every day.





In the emotional caption, Ananya explains that her mom "hopped on a plane and travelled halfway across the world a day" after she found out her daughter was going through a difficult time.

The caption continued, "She abandoned her life back home and came all the way just to make sure I wasn't starving myself (which I totally was) as I navigated through that rough patch. There's nobody like her."





Expressing her love, Ananya added that all this food and meal prep "reflects her (mom's) raw dedication to keep us alive and fat. Miss you mummy (and the food)."





The viral video has clocked 2.4 million views.





Instagram users loved this video and found it relatable. Take a look at the comments below:





A user expressed, "The amount of effort most moms pour into their children is truly out of this world!"





Another shared, "Absolutely real! My mum and dad came to visit me in my hostel about a month back, and she almost made a week's food for me and kept it in the fridge."





A third added, "You're so lucky to have a mom like that."





A viewer confessed, "This is exactly how my mother behaves when I go home from the hostel (I run home every weekend because I am homesick and I miss my mom)."





Did you find this video adorable? Check out this viral video of an elderly Punjabi mom scolding her daughter for not eating paranthas.