The Jonas Brothers - Nick, Kevin, and Joe - are adored by fans not just for their music but also for their light-hearted, relatable personalities. In a recent Instagram video, the trio shared a funny sketch on food and friendship that is hard to miss. The on-screen text reads, "When that one friend is crashing out again, but you know they're just hungry." The clip shows them seated at a cafe table with summer drinks and food. But no one can dig in, as Kevin keeps rambling endlessly. Nick and Joe exchange hungry, helpless looks that will likely make you smile. Finally, Joe offers a hilarious solution - he grabs a large piece of food and stuffs it into Kevin's mouth. Kevin immediately starts eating, and the chatter stops.

Watch the foodie video below:

Fans are thoroughly enjoying the fun and relatable clip shared by the celebrity siblings. Here's what some of them had to say:





"I want to know what Kevin was saying or mumbling while they filmed this," a viewer commented. "Omg! I'm the friend," an Instagram user admitted.





"You can tell it was filmed later - no straws in the drinks anymore," noted a sharp-eyed viewer.





"Kevin was feeling hangry," a fan wrote, while another added, "Y'all getting too relatable."





Praising the simple and entertaining sketch, one user said, "AI could never recreate this."





On the work front, the Jonas Brothers are preparing for the release of their upcoming album Greetings from Your Hometown, set to launch on August 8, 2025. They announced the album by sharing a picture of themselves toasting with wine glasses at a restaurant.