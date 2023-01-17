What do you do when you don't feel like cooking? The most common reply will be - "order-in food through food delivery apps". There are times when we receive the wrong orders or poor-quality food. For such kind of situation, every app has a help desk where you can ask for a refund or replacement (of the food you received). Unfortunately, some people misuse the facility and ask refund/replacement for absolutely no reason. Let's agree, we all have seen such people around us. Taking a cue from the same, a content creator recently shared a video featuring how people ask "refund" from Zomato.





The content creator, named Sachin Awasthi, shared an Insta-Reel that features him sitting with a sandwich in one hand and a phone in the other. It seemed like he is talking to a customer care executive (of Zomato). "Yes, I have sent you the picture (of the sandwich). I agree the food looks absolutely fine in picture, but it is smelling weird," he said over the phone. Awasthi then took a bite of the sandwich and further stated, "No, I don't want a replacement, refund the money. What will I do with the replacement? What if you again send me bad food? Send me the money." Finally, he hung up (the call).

This looks quite relatable, right? The video in no time grabbed attention and garnered almost six million views and thousands of reactions and comments. It seems, the video didn't go well with the people on the internet, who reacted to it strongly.





"People need to stop doing this. It's so unethical. It makes the company lose money plus make other people who actually have an issue go through so much to get justice. Not cool, dude," wrote a person. Another comment read, "People should avoid these kinds of acts unless it's genuine... of course, the Reel is sarcastic and funny. One day they will make not-refundable orders."





A third comment read, "To all the people calling it a joke, Zomato's policies make it refund from the delivery partner's earnings in most of the cases. I've worked with the DP (delivery partner) support team and people like these really make the DP's lives hell." Another person wrote, "Please don't promote such videos! This is not good content for entertainment. We don't get refunds due to such activities.





What are your thoughts on this video? Do let us know in the comments section below.