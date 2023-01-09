Winter is all about cosy blankets, warm mittens and, of course, hot foods. There's something so special about a bowl of soup or a plate of Maggi (during the season) that makes us fall for it time and again. Hence, we are always in search of such comforting meals to sail through the chilling winter season. A person named Jake Fischer wanted to do the same. But, unfortunately, things didn't go as per his plans. He stepped out in the freezing temperature with a bowl of ramen and what happened next will take you by surprise. He noticed that the noodles and fork are frozen!





Jake Fischer took to his Instagram handle to document the incident. In a video clip, we saw him trying to lift the fork to get some noodles. But soon he found both were frozen - the noodles, along with the fork, remained right where he had let go of it. In the video, we could also see the snowy background and the ice crystals deposited on his face. "I came outside to eat some ramen, and it got a little too cold," he said in the video. Watch it here:

In no time, the video took the internet by storm, garnering more than 41 million views, 1.2 million likes and thousands of comments.





"Bro your hair!" commented a person. Another person wrote, "I want to see how you warmed back up. I feel like the ice would be dripping everywhere once it starts melting!"





A third comment read, "Living in Canada be like!" Another comment read, "Your hair turned into forbidden frozen ramen. Heheheh."





How did you find this video? Would you ever want to try this out? Do let us know your thoughts in the comments below.