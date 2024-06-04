While working in a kitchen, time-saving hacks and hygiene are the two most important things to run efficiently. Kitchen hacks, especially, help simplify complex tasks, save extra effort, and make your time in your culinary haven more enjoyable. From popular hacks involving plastic bottles to separating egg yolks from whites to freezing prepared curries for prolonged freshness, the list is endless. This brings us to the point, how many times have you struggled to store market-bought rice bags in your kitchen? Since the quantity is more, you would need space to store and empty the rice bag. However, that isn't possible every time, right? If you are someone who is struggling with the same problems, then we have a solution for you!





A genius video shared by @maximum_manthan shows how you can easily access rice directly from the bag with a simple plastic water bottle. Yes! You read that right! So far, the video has garnered 39 million views. In the viral video, we can see a rice bag with a plastic bottle inserted at the bottom of it. The boy uncaps the bottle and accesses rice into a bowl, creating a makeshift dispenser. This simple yet effective trick allowed him to control rice dispensing without the need of scooping. After dispensing the desired amount of rice, the boy caps the plastic bottle inserted inside the bag.

Watch the full video here:

The viral video garnered the attention of several Internet users, with famous food delivery platform @swiggy_instamart also reacting to it. They wrote, “lagta hai aap roz badaam khaate ho” (It seems like you eat almonds daily).





A user wrote, “Make him the country's budget minister (laughing emojis).”





Another user commented, “99 missed calls from ISRO (laughing emoji).”





“Genius man (clapping emoji),” a third user wrote.





A user praised the video creator's creativity, and wrote, “Ye jugad India se bahar nahi jana chahiye.” (this jugaad should not go out of India).





Will you try this hack at home? Let us know in the comments below!