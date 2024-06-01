Mangoes are the reason we look forward to the summer. As soon as they come into season, we ensure to get our hands on the best ones. While mangoes taste good on their own, they also make for a delightful addition to several recipes. Take this mango masala rice, for instance. Rice is a staple in Indian households, and there are a variety of rice dishes to try. However, this mango-flavoured rice will make your summer even better. At first, the idea of adding mango to your rice may not be as exciting, but trust us, you're in for a surprise. Moreover, the addition of spices gives it a masaledaar flavour. Once you try it out, you'll wonder why you never tried it before. Before we get into the recipe, let's see what this dish is all about and what you can pair with it.

Also Read: 5 Delicious Raw Mango Recipes From South India

What Is So Special About Mango Masala Rice?

Indian cuisine has a range of rice dishes to offer, but this mango masala rice is unlike any you've ever had before. The combination of raw mangoes along with flavourful masalas makes it truly one of a kind. The dish offers a medley of sweet, tangy, and spicy flavours - all in one. The garnish of coriander leaves not only adds a vibrant green colour but also imparts a refreshing flavour. It is light yet wholesome, making it a delicious summer meal option for lunch or dinner.

What To Pair With Mango Masala Rice?

Feeling confused about what would taste best with mango masala rice? Put all your worries aside and simply pair it with a bowl of refreshing yoghurt. Yoghurt makes for the perfect accompaniment to this dish, as it helps enhance its taste. If you wish to add a hint of spice, you can pair it with any pickle of your choice. Don't forget to have crispy papad and some onions on the side.

How To Make Mango Masala Rice | Mango Masala Rice Recipe

This recipe for mango masala rice was shared by digital creator Puja Korupu on her official Instagram handle. To make it, start by dry roasting mustard seeds, fenugreek seeds, cumin seeds, coriander seeds, and red chillies in a pan. Once done, transfer to a food processor and grind to form a fine powder. Now, heat oil in a pan and add chana dal, urad dal, mustard leaves, and curry leaves. Saute for a minute or two and then add the prepared powder. Next, add grated raw mangoes followed by rice, a sprinkle of salt, and coriander leaves. Cook for about 7 to 8 minutes and serve hot!

Also Read: Weight Loss: 7 Healthy Rice Alternatives You May Add To Your Diet

Watch the full recipe for mango masala rice below:

Did you like this mango masala rice recipe? Here are more delicious mango recipes for you.