If you are not under the rocks, then you must have heard the news of fashion designer Masaba Gupta's wedding. The ace designer tied the knot with her long-time boyfriend and 'Masaba Masaba, Season 1' co-star Satyadeep Misra on January 27, 2022. It was a court marriage, in presence of mother Neena Gupta, father Vivian Richards and the rest of the family. Later in the evening, the newly-wed couple hosted an intimate party in Mumbai. It was attended by their family and close friends - Sonam Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Konkona Sen Sharma and Karan Boolani to name a few. And guess who baked the wedding cake for Masaba? No points for guessing; it was made by her close friend and celebrity baker Pooja Dhingra.





Pooja Dhingra took to her Instagram to share a video clip featuring the wedding cake and a few glimpses of the post-wedding bash. In the video, we could see a three-tier wedding cake, decorated with all-white frosting and daisy flowers. Alongside, we could also see a huge chocolate cake with 'congratulations' written on it. The rest of the video had Neena Gupta and Viv Richards giving speeches, Masaba and Satyadeep cutting the cake and more.





"It's always the hardest to make something for the people you love so dearly. Congratulations @masabagupta and @instasattu - to a lifetime of happiness, laughter, food and obviously CAKE! Love you guys," Pooja Dhingra wrote alongside the post.

Watch the complete video here:





Earlier, the newly-wed couple took to Instagram to share a beautiful picture from their wedding and announced, "Married my ocean of calm this morning. Here's to many lifetimes of love, peace, stability and most importantly, laughter. And thanks for letting me pick the caption - this is gonna be great!"





We wish Masaba Gupta and Satyadeep Misra a happy married life!









