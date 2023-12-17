Neena Gupta is one celebrity we follow whenever we crave desi food. The veteran actress has a soft spot for homemade meals and consistently sets the ultimate foodie goals. Whether it's a date night with her daughter Masaba Gupta or simple culinary adventures to soothe her foodie soul, she is our one-stop solution for all things delicious. The actress is back with yet another recipe that will truly make your tummy do a happy dance. On Saturday, Neena Gupta shared a video of herself preparing dinner, and it was both healthy and delicious. The final result has left us craving some too.

The clip begins with the actress saying, "Aaj hum paneer ki ulte tawe ki roti banayenge (Today, we will make an inverted griddle-cooked bread with paneer)." Firstly, she shows all the chopped vegetables that she will be stuffing in the roti. While demonstrating how the dish is made, she can be heard saying, "This is so filling that only two rotis are enough for a person." After mixing all the vegetables with salt, she places them on top of the flat dough. Once done, she closes the opening in the dough to make it a ball. Then she rolls it up again. Take a look:

Next, she wets one side of the roti with a little water and places it on top of the hot griddle. She did not use any oil or ghee on the roti. Now, with the wet side of the roti stuck on the griddle, she flips the griddle straight on top of the gas to roast the other side instead of flipping the roti. This is why the dish is called 'ulte tawe ki roti.' The actress suggests eating this dish either with chutney or pickle after brushing the rotis with ghee or butter. Sharing the clip, Neena Gupta wrote, "Healthy dinner."

The Badhaai Ho star has never shied away from confessing her love for desi food. Earlier, Neena Gupta shared a glimpse of her drool-worthy breakfast. Want to know what was on the menu? She opted for classic Indore-style poha. The actress dropped a picture of a half-eaten plate of poha served with chopped onions, sev, and pomegranate. Don't miss the signature masala sprinkled on top of it. Sharing the photo, Neena Gupta simply wrote, "Indore-style poha." Read all about it here.

We cannot wait to see what Neena Gupta cooks next. What do you think it will be? Tell us in the comments below.