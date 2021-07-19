If you are a true Shilpa Shetty fan, then you know that the Bollywood actress is a big-time foodie and her Instagram is proof of that. From sharing her recipes to enjoying food with her production crew, Shilpa Shetty surely knows how to indulge. And this is not it; Shilpa Shetty even has her own food series by the name of #SundayBinge, where she makes all the yummy things and shares with her 21.4 million Instagram followers! As the actress shares different recipes on her social media, her recent #SundayBinge with son Viaan is cuteness overload and will definitely make you hungry.





Sharing an adorable video of herself and her son, the duo can be seen baking some delicious vegan oatmeal cookies. In the video, right after the cookies are baked, Viaan, her son, can be seen making a yummy ice cream cookies sandwich and wastes no time to devour the sweet goodness of it. In the post, Shilpa Shetty wrote, "#sundaybinge with Son on a Sunday. Made healthy Vegan choc chip cookies today and filled it with Vanilla icecream. Yummy !! Cookie Icecream sandwich was polished in under a minute. Ps: Will post the recipe on Thursday Vegan oatchoc cookie without any refined sugar or flour." Take a look at the video:

By this time, we are sure that these cookies are making your mouth salivate. And since Shilpa made these cookies, we can be assured that they would be healthy. So, if you also want to try these yummy oatmeal cookies and vegan biscuits, we have just an easy recipe for you. Make these cookies for your kids or when you want to indulge in some guilt-free desserts!





So, what are you waiting for? Get ready with your baking tools and make some delicious cookies like Shilpa Shetty did!