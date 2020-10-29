Shilpa Shetty Shares No Maida, No Sugar Banana Bread Recipe That She Makes For Son Viaan

Shilpa Shetty shared a wonderful and healthy recipe for banana bread.

Baking has become a much-loved pastime in the recent past, as people largely work from home saving on commute time. Banana bread is one recipe which has gone viral in its own right in the lockdown period. The ingredients are easily available and the method is simple, making it one of the most popular bread recipes to be made in lockdown. Shilpa Shetty recently shared her 'most healthy' banana bread recipe from her kitchen that had no refined sugar and no refined flour. Take a look:





(Also Read: How To Make Easy Banana Walnut Cake With Overripe Bananas (Recipe Inside))





Shilpa Shetty shared how this healthy and delicious banana bread recipe made with walnuts is her son Viaan's favourite. "Mom, can I have the yummy Banana Bread today?" Requests like these are hard to refuse, especially when your kids love & relish the healthier options. Viaan's favourite Banana Bread with walnuts is an amazingly healthy cake, which is free from any kind of refined sugar or flour," wrote Shilpa Shetty in the caption of the post.





The banana bread recipe began with the use of 'Elaichi' banana, which is a smaller variety of the bananas available in India. Shilpa Shetty made some healthy swaps in the ingredients of the recipe, such as using almond flour in place of refined flour and maple syrup in place of refined sugar. Although the recipe video showed the usage of eggs, Shilpa Shetty suggested using a vegetarian alternative such as flaxseed powder and water. A hint of cinnamon and vanilla also made the cake even more flavourful and delicious.





So, if you haven't already, hop onto the baking bandwagon with Shilpa Shetty's amazingly healthy banana bread recipe. We hope to see more such innovative and guilt-free desserts from Shilpa Shetty's kitchen soon!













