Over the past few years, the gluten-free trend has just exploded. Gluten is majorly found in wheat, rye and barley. While some opt for a diet that is completely free of gluten, others believe in having its balanced intake. A gluten-free diet is essential for those with coeliac disease - an auto-immune condition - or people who are allergic to wheat. If you are more inclined towards snacks that's free of gluten, here is a healthy-yet-delicious option for you. Celebrity fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala shared an easy cookie recipe that you can have without worrying about calories. This could also be the best cookie choice for those who follow vegan diet charts.





In the caption on Instagram Reels, Yasmin wrote, "These vegan and gluten-free bites are the perfect size and great for a little dessert." The ingredients she used for this lip-smacking recipe are cookie butter, cup roasted almond flour, cup jaggery syrup, scoop of protein powder, vanilla extract, dark chocolate chips and melted dark chocolate.





Here's how you can make the cookie dough bites:

Mix 1/2 cup cookie butter, 1/2 cup roasted almond flour, 1/4 cup jaggery syrup, 1 scoop protein powder, dark chocolate chips.

Roll the mixture into tiny balls, and dip them into 1 cup of melted dark chocolate.



Though it remains debatable whether to go absolutely gluten-free with our food choices or allow a little amount of gluten in the routine, we cannot wait to try these delicious cookie dough bites.





