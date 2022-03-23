A cup of chai can either make your day or break it. If your chai is just the way you like it, it's all you need to relax and unwind. But even if one ingredient is missing or is a little too much, then that cup of chai can also ruin your day. Since we all love chai, we have our own ways and recipes to make a delicious cuppa. However, in all these recipes, I think we all can agree that any weird experiment with chai is just not acceptable. However, that does not stop certain people from experimenting. Till now, you might have seen a cup of chai that was full of herbs or topped with ice cream; but a recent chai experiment has caught the attention of many. This time, a street vendor was seen making fruit chai. Yes, you heard us. As bizarre as this might sound, 'fruit chai' does exist and is being sold on the streets of Surat.





In a video uploaded by food blogger @foodieincarnate, we can see a vendor first making the base of chai. Then he goes on to add some pieces of banana, chikoo and grated apple in it. Once the chai is boiled, he strains it and serves it. Take a look at the video here:





Ever since this video was uploaded, it has garnered 870k views, 60.5K likes and thousands of comments. Many people were left in disgust with this creation. One person wrote, "Kya ho gya logo ko kuch bhi bana rahe hai had hai yaar (What is wrong with people, they keep making any nonsense?)" Another person wrote, "It's really unhealthy. Avoid such thing in life."





Some user even added, "Please don't try this at home. It's dangerous for health." Another user wrote, "Like seriously, this food modernisation is leading us to big problems, and disease. These unmatched food natures and food combinations will seriously cause big problems."





Many even added sarcastic comments; a user wrote, "You can also add vanilla, butterscotch and chocolate flavours."





What do you think about this 'fruit chai'? Would you ever try it out? Let us know in the comments below!