





Ice cream is one of those desserts that we all simply love. And if the ice cream is from Baskin Robbins, it tastes even better. This ice cream brand has multiple outlets across the world, and each one has something unique about it. Recently, we came across a video that shows an interesting type of ice cream being served at a Baskin Robbins outlet in Korea. Wondering what's so unique about it? Well, it's not served in an ordinary way; rather, it comes in cube shapes. Yes, you heard that right. The internet was quite impressed with this method and wants to try it out.

The video was shared on the Instagram page @foodyoozy. In it, we can see a group of people enjoying uniquely cubed ice cream at a Baskin Robbins outlet in Korea. The ice cream is served in a distinctive manner, with a total of 27 cubes arranged in three layers, separated by a slab of chocolate. The ice cream comes in various flavours and also boasts beautiful designs. The caption of the video reads, "Baskin Robbins Cubed Ice Cream." You can watch the full video here:

Since being shared, the video has garnered over 5.3 million views, 311K likes, and hundreds of comments. Internet users were highly impressed by this unique presentation of ice cream. One person wrote, "The only rubik's cube that I can finish." Another commented, "If I get this, I ain't sharing with no one." "Specially designed to prevent your share from being scooped away," read a third comment. A fourth person wrote, "That's not the way to eat it; you gotta dismantle each layer . My OCD can't handle it." "I fall in love with Korea more and more every day. I wanna go so bad," read a fifth comment.





What do you think about this ice cream? Would you try it? Tell us in the comments below!