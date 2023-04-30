Jalebis are a classic Indian sweet that holds a significant position in our food culture. From street corners to homemade preparations, this sweet dish is available in every nook and corner of the country. What could be better than indulging in hot and crispy jalebis dunked in sweet sugar syrup? This desi mithai has made its way right into our hearts for all the right reasons, and no fancy pastry, croissant, or tart can match the satisfaction of taking a bite of these sinfully flower-shaped jalebis. If you're obsessed with jalebis, just like us, then you probably love trying the different varieties available in the market. We recently came across a video that shows a blogger trying dahi-jalebi - a classic combination straight from the streets of Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh.





A clip capturing the making of this deadly combo has been shared on Instagram. In the video, the vendor first takes two scoops of batter and pours it into a net cloth. He informs the food blogger filming the video that the batter has been prepared with maida (all-purpose flour) and a portion of besan (gram flour). Next, he pipes out the jalebi batter into a large kadhai with hot oil and lets them cook for a while. The jalebis, which have a unique shape, are then dipped in sugar syrup and served on a leaf with a dollop of fresh curd on top. After tasting, he gives an honest review and says that the jalebi is a little too sweet. Take a look:







Since being shared, the video has received over 229K views, 6.2K likes, and several comments. Internet users were quite intrigued by this combination. However, some people pointed out that this is a popular daily breakfast for people in the city. Check out some of the reactions below:





"Alag hi maza aata hai, yummy (It's a different kind of enjoyment)."





“Why are you shocked with dahi and moti jalebi? It's a daily breakfast in Prayagraj."





“Try jalebi with mattha, that is like masala chas (buttermilk)."





"Looks so delicious."





"Bahut famous hai dahi jalebi. Maybe tumne pehli baar suna ho (Dahi jalebi is very famous. Maybe you're hearing about it for the first time)."





What do you think of this dahi-jalebi combo? Would you try it? Do let us know in the comments section below.