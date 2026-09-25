When it comes to food and travel, few destinations receive more attention than Japan. Be it sushi, udon noodles, or mochi ice cream, the country is a destination for foodies the world over. Japan also has several unique restaurants that will remain on your mind long after you have visited them. One such cafe has gained attention on Instagram after a video showed how it hires disabled people to control server robots virtually.





Located in Tokyo's Nihonbashi area, the Dawn Avatar Robot Café is a marvel of sorts. The restaurant features a futuristic look, with robot servers doing the rounds of the area. What's interesting is that the robots are actually controlled by disabled people.



Tokyo's Unique Hotel





Content creator Aakanksha Monga shared a video of her visit to the hotel. She said in her video that the people controlling the robots worked as baristas or servers. For some of them, the cafe was their first job. Monga said that every table has a small robot through which the person operating the server can interact with customers and share their stories. She talked to Haruka, a woman who loves drawing and meeting new people.

“Talking to Haruna at my table and watching her LIGHT up while telling me about her life made me realize the power of community & Technology being used the way it should be!!” Monga wrote.

The cafe was opened in 2018 by “Ory” Yoshifuji, the CEO of Ory Lab. He started the venture with Aki Yuki and Yoshifumi Shiiba, as per the World Economic Forum. The remote-controlled OriHime-D robots started off as a project to tackle social isolation using technology.



The hotel's website reveals that the space has been designed with accessibility in mind. There are no steps in the cafe. Wheelchairs, including stretcher-type ones, can enter the store freely.



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About The Cafe



In terms of food, the hotel offers options such as pulled beef curry, Japanese plant BBQ bowl, and matcha chocolate parfait.





Tourists can visit the cafe from 11 am every day. Starting October 19, the hotel's timings will be extended till 9 pm.



An admission fee of 2,200 yen (Rs 1,335 approximately) is levied on every visitor over the age of 12 years. For children between four and 11 years of age, an admission fee of 1,100 yen (Rs 667) is applicable. For children under three, entry is free.



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