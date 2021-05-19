Social media is one happy place for all. We get to see various types of contents that leave a strong impression on our mind. Recently, we came across one such news that melted our hearts and imbibed positivity. It was about a man from Nagpur, who has taken his love for animals to the next level. Ranjeet Nath, 58, has been feeding approximately 150-17 stray dogs every day for last 11 years. Remarkable, right? This news has originally been posted on Instagram by Nagpur-based lifestyle blogger Abhinav Jeswani. According to his post, "the Dog Man of Nagpur" started off by giving the dogs biscuits; and today he feeds them biryani made with chicken and mutton. Take a look at this adorable video:





Lauding Mr. Nath as a 'one man army', the post went on to state, "He makes the biryani by using chicken, mutton, rice, turmeric and mutton masala, and he says, the dogs which he calls them his "Bacha" loves them." He prepares and distributes the food all by himself, with the donation he gets, the post further read. What grabbed our attention is his bike that carries a huge handi of biryani, some utensils and a placard with 'Animal Law' printed on it. Take a look.





Blogger Abhinav Jeswani posted two videos about Ranjeet Nath - each of received 12,291 likes and 9,347 likes, respectively. It also received hundreds of comments, where people praised Mr. Nath for his act of humanity.





"What a kind man! We need to take example from humans like this mister Kindness," wrote one. "Great work, dada," read another comment. Some people also expressed their wish to donate for this "great cause".





Melted your heart too, right? Let us know in the comments below.