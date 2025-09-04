Only coffee lovers understand the joy of that first sip of hot brew in the morning - or the cold comfort of the beverage on a sunny afternoon. But what if you could experience both sensations together in a single cup? If this sounds impossible, you probably haven't heard of Luna Cafe at 24 Fanghua Street, Chengdu, China, which serves coffee at -86 degrees Celsius. Yes, you read that right. Recently, digital creator and food vlogger Shufosho uploaded a video on Instagram, giving viewers a peek at this extraordinary coffee drink.

In the clip, Shufosho explained, "I got this coffee in China, served in a -86 degree glass. It was created as a way to make iced lattes without ice." The preparation process was simple: the staff took a frozen cup from a -86 degree Celsius freezer, poured milk into the frosty cup, and then added rich, aromatic coffee. Since the cup was covered in frost, no additional ice was needed.

"Because melting ice dilutes the flavour, the owner recommended drinking it in big gulps without stirring, immediately after it's made. This way, the hot espresso and super-cold milk create a contrasting taste - kind of like ice cream on a warm apple pie," revealed the vlogger.

Check out the full video below:

The internet wasted no time reacting to the video.

"Someone in the USA, recreate this so I can have it for 100 dollars," wished a coffee enthusiast.





"Wouldn't your fingers get frozen touching the cold cup?" asked another.





"I'm surprised that pouring boiling water into these doesn't crack them," wondered one person.





"I think your tongue is still experiencing a cold burn," guessed an individual.





"It's an undertow from Starbucks' hidden menu," pointed out a user.





"The owner said: 'You're getting caffeinated as hell, bro,'" read a remark.





"The milk is a special one called Einsbock. It's concentrated milk that's very sweet and perfect for sipping slowly with espresso," commented someone else.

So far, the video has received over 3.9 million views.