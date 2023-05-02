We love watching street food videos. It is interesting to see not only what kinds of foods are being eaten, but also how they are being made. Certain vendors and outlets have unique ways of preparing as well as presenting everyday dishes. Sometimes, their creativity takes a bizarre turn. For instance, a reel showing a man cooking a paratha "swimming" in ghee went viral recently (read the full story here). But today, we have discovered something much less concerning. It is another viral food video, but this one shows a yummy toast. What makes this dish different is how butter is spread on top of it. Find out more below.

The Instagram reel was shared by @shiv_yash_bhukkadofagra. In it, we see a person first placing a block of butter onto a plastic sheet in their palm. They then use the handle of a spoon to cut the block in half and keep aside one portion. They fold the plastic film over the remaining half and set it down on a flat surface. They then use what looks to be a flattened stone to strike the covered butter. They peel the plastic off and transfer the butter onto a piece of toast. Finally, they add some sugar and serve the buttered toast to the customer. "Ninja technique of butter toast," says the text on the reel. According to the caption, it is available at Baba Tea Stall, Belanganj, Agra. Watch the full video here:

The reel has received 3.4 million views so far. In the comments, most people seemed to like the way this toast was made. Few were not very convinced. Check out some of the reactions below:





"Finally appropriate amount of butter."

"Somebody understood the project."

"Wah kya idea hai."

"People before butter knives were invented."

"Wow, learnt a new hack."

"Badiya idea."

"Microplastic khane ki ninja technique."

"Uncle ek plate butter plz..aur thoda sa bread bhi dena..."





What did you think of the video? Let us know in the comments below.

