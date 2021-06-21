Let's admit - there's hardly any cuisine as extensive as Indian cuisine. But, to the world, it often restricts to curries and kebabs. In fact, most people in the Western world associate Indian cuisine to just curries. Quite a cliché, right? We recently came across a video on Instagram that eliminates the stereotype in the most melodious way possible. How, you ask? Digital content creator Sanaea Bubber, who enjoys almost 32k followers on Instagram, recently penned a song to explain that Indian cuisine has much more to it than just 'curries'. Sanaea shared it on her Insta-Reels and wrote alongside, "Can we please cancel the word curry while speaking of cuisines from the Indian subcontinent, thanks."





The song starts like this, "There is more to Indian food than just curry...and most important of all, curry powder doesn't exist." In the song she further talks about some iconic Indian foods like idlis, dosas, chaat and much more. Listen to the song here:





Also Read: Chicken Biryani Is The Most Searched Indian Food Globally, Says Study







Quite a 'gastronomic' song - isn't it? We don't know about you, but the song has surely made us crave for some delicious desi delicacies. It seems to be the same for Priyanka Chopra too. She shared the song on her Instagram stories and wrote alongside, "Was thinking of Indian food on set today and came across this! Preach girl! Also, now I'm hungry."





Also Read: 'This Is Heaven': Priyanka Chopra Jonas Enjoying Pizza Is So Relatable!

Besides, the song has garnered more than 10k likes since the time it was posted on Instagram. Several Indian users commented how they could relate to the song. "The tastiest song I've ever heard," read a comment. Another comment read, "Path breaking."





"Someone had to say it! Haha!" read a third comment.





What are your thoughts on this 'appetising' song? Let us know in the comments below.