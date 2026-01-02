Urvashi Rautela often steals the limelight for her over-the-top statements and lavish lifestyle. So on her mother, Meera Rautela's, birthday, it was not a surprise that she rang in the festivities in grand style. At the heart of the celebration was the birthday cake, which was far from ordinary. On Friday, Urvashi dropped a series of pictures on Instagram, offering fans a peek into the jubilation. What truly stole the spotlight was a three-tiered cake, dripping with gold. Yes, you read that right.





In the pictures, Urvashi can be seen striking a pose with Meera Rautela, looking gorgeous in an embellished gown. She and the birthday girl face the lens, flashing beaming smiles. Kept on a table, in front of the mother-daughter duo, was the ornate cake, adorned with 24-carat gold, swirly patterns, edible golden balls and a dramatic crown at the top. The words “Happy Mom” were written on a white strip of ribbon, sitting at the base of the first tier. Apart from the cake, we could also spot some wine bottles and another well-decorated box, filled with flowers. A handwritten card made it to the table as well.

Urvashi's side note read, “MOM'S BIRTHDAY CELEBRATED AT THE TALLEST HOTEL IN THE WORLD WITH A ROYAL 24-CARAT GOLD CROWN CAKE. Meera Rautela WE ALL LOVE YOU. A mother's birthday goes global — the tallest hotel in the world, pure royal gold crown cake, pure love."

This isn't the first time that Urvashi Rautela has resorted to elaborate birthday celebrations. Back in 2024, the actress observed her own birthday ceremony with a similar 24-carat gold cake. Do you know, it was gifted to her by rapper-singer Honey Singh? The multi-tiered dessert had a significant glaze, accentuated with floral embellishments and streamers. A “Happy Birthday Urvashi” topper was nestled at the top.





Besides the gold cake, there was another chocolate-infused wonder. The customised sweet treat featured Urvashi's figurine and other beauty products arranged beautifully on top. Heart-shaped liquid gold icing dominated the circumference.





We cannot wait to see what culinary treat Urvashi Rautela has in store for us this year on her birthday.