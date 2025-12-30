Late nights, extra drinks, greasy party food, and very little sleep – New Year celebrations can leave the body feeling sluggish, dehydrated, and inflamed the next morning. Headaches, nausea, bloating, and fatigue are all classic signs of a post-party hangover. While there is no magic cure, the right detox drinks can support hydration, liver function, and digestion, helping the body recover faster. According to nutritionist Renika Aggarwal, “After alcohol consumption, the priority should be rehydration, replenishing lost electrolytes and supporting the liver's natural detox process rather than starving the body.”





Simple, homemade detox drinks made with natural ingredients can gently flush out toxins, ease digestive discomfort, and restore energy without stressing the system further. Here are some delicious detox drinks that may help cure a post-New Year hangover without much hassle.

Here Are 6 Detox Drinks For Post-New Year Hangover

1. Lemon and Warm Water

A simple concoction of lemon and warm water can be extremely beneficial for your hangover.

Why It Helps:

Warm lemon water is one of the simplest detox drinks for hangover recovery. It helps rehydrate the body, stimulates digestion, and provides a small dose of vitamin C, which supports liver enzymes involved in detoxification.

How To Have It:

Squeeze half a lemon into a glass of warm water and sip it slowly on an empty stomach. Nutritionist Rupali Datta notes, “Lemon water supports bile production and can reduce nausea and bloating commonly experienced after alcohol intake.” It also helps combat acidity without irritating the stomach further.

2. Coconut Water with a Pinch of Salt

Yes, your favourite coconut water can help restore your body after a night of partying!

Why It Helps:

Alcohol causes dehydration and electrolyte imbalance, which leads to headaches and fatigue. Coconut water is rich in potassium and natural electrolytes, making it ideal for post-hangover hydration.

How To Have It:

Have a glass of fresh coconut water with a small pinch of rock salt. This combination helps restore sodium levels and improves fluid absorption. It is light on the stomach and helps ease weakness, dizziness, and dry mouth – all common hangover symptoms – without adding sugar-heavy sports drinks to the mix.

3. Ginger and Honey Water

Ginger and honey water is an easy detox water recipe that may cure your hangover easily.

Why It Helps:

Ginger is known for its anti-inflammatory and anti-nausea properties, making it particularly effective for hangover-related stomach discomfort.

How To Have It:

Boil grated ginger in water, strain, and add a teaspoon of honey. “Ginger helps soothe the digestive tract and improves gastric emptying, which can reduce nausea and heaviness after drinking,” says nutritionist Rupali Datta. Honey provides natural glucose, helping stabilise blood sugar levels that often dip after alcohol consumption.

4. Cucumber, Mint and Lemon Detox Water

Refreshing and delicious, this detox water recipe requires staple pantry ingredients and minimal effort.

Why It Helps:

This refreshing detox water helps reduce bloating, supports hydration and cools the system after alcohol-induced inflammation.

How To Have It:

Add sliced cucumber, mint leaves and lemon to a bottle of water and sip it throughout the day. Cucumber is high in water content, mint aids digestion and lemon supports liver function. This drink works well if you feel puffy, bloated or overheated the day after heavy drinking.

5. Amla (Indian Gooseberry) Juice with Water

Winter calls for including amla in your recipes. You can easily cure your hangover using amla in this detox recipe.

Why It Helps:

Amla is rich in antioxidants and vitamin C, which support liver health and reduce oxidative stress caused by alcohol.

How To Have It:

Mix fresh amla juice with water and drink it in the morning. According to nutritionist Lovneet Gupta, “Amla supports liver detoxification enzymes and helps reduce inflammation, making it an excellent post-hangover recovery drink.” It also aids digestion and helps improve energy levels naturally.

6. Jeera (Cumin) Water

Jeera-infused water isn't just beneficial for your overall health but also a great remedy for curing a post-New Year hangover.

Why It Helps:

As per Dr Ashutosh Gautam, “Jeera water helps get rid of acidity and bloating, and provides relief from indigestion.” So, having jeera water can help the body process toxins more efficiently.

How To Have It:

Soak a teaspoon of cumin seeds overnight, boil the water in the morning, strain and sip warm. This gentle detox drink helps relieve gas, acidity and sluggish digestion after alcohol intake. It is especially useful if your hangover symptoms include heaviness, constipation or stomach discomfort.





Tips to Keep in Mind for Faster Hangover Recovery

Here are some tips that can help ease your hangover:

Hydrate Before and After Sleep: Drink a glass of water before bed and start your morning with another to combat dehydration.

Replenish Electrolytes: Include coconut water or oral rehydration solutions to restore sodium and potassium levels.

Eat Light, Balanced Meals: Choose easily digestible foods like fruits, soups and whole grains instead of skipping meals.

Add Gentle Movement: A short walk or light stretching can improve circulation and help flush out toxins.

Prioritise Rest: Give your body time to recover – avoid strenuous activity and ensure adequate sleep.

Things To Avoid During A Hangover

While you can have detox drinks to help cure a hangover, here are some things you should absolutely avoid worsening it:

Avoid Excessive Caffeine: While coffee may seem tempting, too much can worsen dehydration and irritate the stomach. Don't Overload on Sugary Drinks: Energy drinks or packaged juices can spike blood sugar and stress the liver further. Skip Extreme Fasting or Crash Diets: Starving the body slows recovery and can increase fatigue. Limit Painkillers: Overuse of painkillers can harm the stomach lining, already irritated by alcohol. Don't Drive or Engage in Risky Activities: Hangover symptoms like dizziness and delayed reflexes make these unsafe. It is best not to drive if you are experiencing these symptoms.

So, celebrate hard and recover smart! Sip these detox recipes and start the new year on a healthy high.





Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.