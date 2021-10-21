Coffee isn't just a beverage; it's a whole other feeling. Countless people across the world swear by a shot of coffee early in the morning to awaken their senses. The flavour of the coffee depends upon the kind of coffee grounds being used in the making of the brew. There are many kinds of coffees available all over the world. Araku coffee is the most well-known one in India - a variety that has recently also received the prestigious Geographical Indication (GI) tag. However, every country and region has its own coffee grounds and brews. Turkish coffee, for instance, is a popular brew consumed during the winter months. Actress and model Urvashi Rautela recently took to Instagram to share a video of herself trying the humble brew. Take a look:

"It's a brew-tiful day. I'm [all eyes] for a tall, dark, rich cup of coffee," she wrote in the caption of the video. The video has received over 2.5 million views and 345k likes. It also garnered thousands of comments from Urvashi Rautela's fan following of 41.5 million. In the Reels clip, she can be seen pouring a small cup of Turkish coffee and enjoying it with a stunning view at an undisclosed location.

For the unversed, Turkish coffee is an interesting and aromatic coffee made from Arabica coffee bean grounds. Here are 5 less-known facts about the coffee:

Turkish coffee is prepared in a traditional brewing pot called 'Cezve'. It is a small vessel with a long handle, and may even have engravings on it. The black coffee requires no filtration. Instead, the coffee grounds remaining in the cup are used by fortune tellers to interpret it to forecast the future. Good Turkish coffee is one that has a thick froth on top. Thus, Turkish coffee has to be prepared with extreme care and attention. Traditionally, special coffee makers called 'Kahveci Usta' would prepare the brew for guests, as it was deemed fit for royalty. Turkish coffee is typically served with sweets on the side. Sometimes, people add spices such as cinnamon and cardamom to it as well!

Turkish coffee is made in a very specific and meticulous manner.

How interesting, right? Turkish coffee is not the only hot beverage that Urvashi Rautela has enjoyed. Recently, the actress was in Dubai where she savoured some flaky croissants. Interestingly, she dipped the French delight into her cup of hot chocolate. Take a look at the video she shared:

We'd definitely like to see which drink Urvashi Rautela tries next! The actress has a slew of interesting projects lined up in the future. She is working towards a web series alongside Randeep Hooda, 'Inspector Avinash'. She will also be starring in the Hindi remake of 'Thiruttu Payale 2', tentatively titled 'Dil Hai Gray'.