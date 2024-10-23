US Navy test pilot and NASA astronaut Matthew Dominick is busy having fun in zero gravity. The astronaut launched to the International Space Station (ISS) on March 3, 2024, and is serving as a flight engineer aboard the orbiting laboratory. While residing in the ISS, the astronaut has developed an interesting way of eating foods, especially ketchup. Taking to his official X (formerly Twitter) handle, Dominick posted a one-of-its-kind way of eating ketchup. In the caption, he wrote, "This one goes out to all the ketchup lovers out there. Everyone I've shared it with either thinks it is awesome or gross. Nothing in between. Also, some interesting science stuff happening..."





In the clip, we see the astronaut shaking a bottle of thick tomato ketchup. Next, he opens the cap and holds the bottle at a little distance from his mouth. What happens next will blow your mind. The ketchup goes into the astronaut's mouth and builds upon his tongue in the shape of a line. He then pulls it all inside his mouth in a single go.





Tagging his colleagues, the astronaut wrote, "Having fun with @Astro_Suni and @astro_Pettit before we leave for Earth."

Watch the gripping video here:







The video has received some interesting reactions in the comments section, take a look:





A user wrote, "The dynamics are interesting. Don't count me in as awesome though. Ketchup is a great condiment...but I'll leave it there. Safe trip home."





Another said, "Omg, that's sick but amazing. Pretty cool." One wrote, "I just told my daughter not to do that on Earth! She loves ketchup!!"





A space enthusiast said, "It's funny, gross and interesting. You're going to be bored out of your mind when you get back to gravity. Enjoy it while it lasts."





One noted, "Awesome if it were chocolate sauce, gross because it's ketchup."





What do you think of this ketchup-eating video? Is it awesome or gross? Share your views in the comments section.