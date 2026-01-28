Matcha has already taken the internet by storm. The Japanese beverage has been trending online for the past few months. Made with finely ground powder from specially shade-grown Camellia sinensis tea leaves, this vibrant green tea is typically whisked into hot water or milk to create a frothy, earthy-flavoured beverage. But when in India, it is impossible for matcha not to get a unique makeover. Just after we had seen enough of matcha cheesecake, matcha biryani, matcha dosa, and whatnot, we stumbled upon a viral video of “garam matcha chai” in Lucknow.





The video, shared by Lucknow-based food blogger Ayan Ahmad, features a local street vendor preparing matcha with a desi twist. He calls it “garam matcha” chai, and it is indeed creating a buzz. In the clip, we can spot that it is being made in a large brass vessel, similar to how tea is prepared at roadside stalls.

The food vlogger says, “Yahape Lucknow main matcha launch huyi hai. Layiye dijiyega dekhiye try kare. (A new type of matcha has been launched here in Lucknow. Please give one, let's try it out.)” Following this, the bright green liquid is served to the customer not in a ceramic cup or glass. Instead, the piping hot beverage is served in a kulhad – a completely rare version of traditional matcha tea.





The overlaying text on the video humourously reads, “Matcha ke Chacha - Garmatcha, exclusively in Lucknow.”

Watch the video here:

The viral video of “garam matcha” has struck a chord with foodies, who flooded the comments section with their reactions.





A user said, “I know someone somewhere in India is thinking about making Matcha pani puri too.”





Screamed another, “Ghar ghar matcha yojna!”





A person added, “Chicken tikka ki chatni hai yeh (This is the sauce for chicken tikka).”





While one user said, “RIP matcha,” another joked, “Matcha is crying in the corner.”





Another user wrote, "I am stunned"





Meanwhile, a chai lover was reminded of “Cutting matcha.”





What do you think about this video? Share in comments.