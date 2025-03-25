Street food is known for its bold, salty, and spicy flavours that pack a punch with every bite. Among favourites like golgappa, momos, and vada pav, kulcha holds a special place on every foodie's list. But did you know that Guwahati has its own version of kulcha? While North India typically serves it with dry chole, salad, and pickles, Guwahati pairs it with bhaji and a generous amount of cheese. Yes, you read that right. A video shared by an Instagram food page gives a glimpse of this unique cheese kulcha bhaji. The viral clip shows a street vendor toasting kulcha on a tawa with butter. He then sprinkles masala, dried fenugreek leaves, and onions on the bread before topping it with cheese, boiled corn, and fresh coriander.

After setting it aside, the vendor prepares the masala for the bhaji. He sautees onions with dried fenugreek leaves, butter, ketchup, and green chutney before mixing it with bhaji and cheese. The dish is finally served with chopped onions, more cheese, fresh coriander, butter, and sliced lemon. Take a look:

The video of this unique recipe received a thumbs-up from Instagram users. Many pointed out how different the dish looks, with several dropping heart-eye emojis in the comments section.

Earlier this year, another kulcha video took social media by storm. It featured a vendor in Amritsar serving kulcha with chole but with an unusual twist - an overwhelming amount of ghee. There was so much ghee that even the biggest ghee lovers might hesitate. While some were intrigued by this indulgent creation, many were quick to express their disapproval. Click here to read the full story.

What do you think of these kulcha videos? Share your thoughts in the comments.