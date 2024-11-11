Are your kitchen drawers cluttered with packets of free ketchup and oregano from fast food chains? Is it just a small stack, or do you have a grand collection that you're proud of? In a viral Instagram video, content creator, Sarthak Sachdeva, went on a mission to collect free ketchup from food outlets in a mall in Pune. He brought along a large glass jar to fill it with ketchup without spending a single penny. He started at the McDonald's outlet, where he managed to gather a good number of free ketchup packets. Afterwards, he decided to try another restaurant, admitting, "Bhai McDonald's main aur sauce maangne mein sharam aa rahi hai [Now I am feeling embarrassed to ask for more ketchup at McDonald's]."





After visiting KFC, he left with 25 extra ketchup packets. With this sizable collection, he began filling a jar, but it hardly made a dent in the current stock of over 40 packets. Next, he went to Pizza Hut, where he discovered bottled ketchup, and he ended up emptying five bottles into the jar. In the end, he had a jar filled with 2.5 litres of free ketchup.

The video clocked more than 10 million views and received a range of reactions in the comments section:





"Bhai Delhi mein to Re. 1 per sachet lete hai [In Delhi they charge Re. 1 per sachet]," a viewer shared. Another wondered, "What will you do with so much ketchup?"





Seeing how much free ketchup was taken by a single person, one said, "Now Pizza Hut will stop providing sauce bottles."





Some users found the challenge interesting and tagged their friends to try it with them.





What do you think of this viral video? If you are a fan of ketchup, this video of how ketchup is eaten in space will leave you amazed.