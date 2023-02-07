Food combination videos have become a trend these days. If you scroll through the internet, you will come across videos featuring people mixing two completely opposite ingredients to make something out-of-the-box. While some of these recipes win hearts on the internet, some leave us all in utter shock. Right from cotton candy Maggi, masala dosa ice cream to gulab jamun burger, we have seen people experimenting with it all. Recently, one such unusual recipe video has grabbed eyeballs on Twitter. In the video, a woman is seen preparing caramel popcorn at home. Sounds normal? Well, trust us, the recipe video is everything but normal!





The video opens with the person putting an egg in the pan. She, then, adds two cubes of butter around it. In the next step, she puts caramel candies in the pan, followed by popcorn kernels. She swirls everything together, keeping the egg intact at the centre, and then covers the lid until the popcorn pops. Once the process is completed, she removes the burnt egg from the pan and starts eating caramel popcorn. Now, the process left everyone wondering, why the egg was used in the first place?!

The clip in no time took the internet by storm, garnering more than 15 million views on Twitter. People are confused about the egg's role in the entire recipe.

A used added, "It's an “eggxtra” seasoning”

Explaining the reason behind putting an egg, this person wrote, “Whole eggs absorb excess heat so it's an easy way to regulate the temperature balance of the other ingredients”

“Egg brings the possibility of adding bacteria in the preparation. Is like a Russian Roulette of cooking,” read a comment.

Some pointed out that the “caramel is burnt.”

A user stated, “The egg supernaturally attracts deliciousness to compensate for the burnt caramel.”

What do you think about the unique (read: bizarre) popcorn making video? Do let us know in the comment section.