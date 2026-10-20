Tiger Shroff reportedly escaped a firing incident in Mumbai on October 18 while returning home after playing football. The actor has often spoken about his commitment to fitness, including the food choices that help him stay in shape. From protein-rich meals and millet rotis to ghee, pizza and ice cream, here is what he has revealed about his diet over the years.

Tiger Shroff Follows Intermittent Fasting

In a 2020 interview with Bollywood Hungama, Tiger spoke about following intermittent fasting. He said he usually has lunch around 1 pm, with a combination of protein and carbohydrates. Dinner is simpler, consisting of protein and a fibrous vegetable.





He also revealed that he eats several meals throughout the day instead of sticking to just breakfast, lunch and dinner. During film shoots, he is particularly strict about his diet.

Tiger's meals revolve around protein, vegetables and carefully chosen carbohydrates. In a 2019 interview with GQ India, he explained that his diet changes depending on the role he is preparing for.





At one point, his diet all included around eight egg whites for breakfast, chicken with brown rice and boiled vegetables for lunch, and grilled fish or broccoli for dinner. Dry fruits and a whey protein shake have also been part of his eating routine.





In his 2020 interview, Tiger confirmed that he prefers white meat and named broccoli and asparagus among his favourite vegetables. He also admitted that he does not eat fruit every day.





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He Eats More When He Needs To Build Muscle

In his conversation with GQ India in 2019, Tiger said he increases his calorie intake when a film requires him to put on muscle.





He also spoke about the importance of watching what he eats, particularly towards the end of the day. He recommended cutting down on sugar and starchy carbohydrates at night and sticking to protein and vegetables.





For Tiger, getting in shape involves more than spending hours in the gym. His diet changes according to the physical demands of a role.





Despite his strict approach to fitness, Tiger does not avoid every source of fat or carbohydrate.





In his 2020 interview with Bollywood Hungama, he said he includes ghee in his diet, particularly when he is trying to lose weight. He also revealed that when he eats roti, he prefers bajra or nachni roti. Both are millet-based alternatives to regular wheat roti.





Tiger revealed that he prefers black coffee and usually drinks one cup before working out.





He also said he sleeps for around seven to eight and a half hours a night. Along with his diet and regular exercise, sleep is another part of the routine he described in the interview.





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Pizza, Ice Cream And Sushi Are Among His Favourites

Tiger might be strict about his diet during film shoots, but his favourite foods include plenty of indulgent options. In the same 2020 interview, he admitted to having a major sweet tooth. He loves ice cream and anything chocolaty, and cake is another one of his cheat-day favourites.





Pizza also features heavily in his cheat meals. When it comes to eating out, he said he enjoys Japanese food, particularly sushi.





Tiger spoke about his disciplined lifestyle during his appearance on Koffee with Karan Season 5 in 2017. He said he followed a strict fitness routine and stayed away from smoking and drinking.





In his later interviews, he explained how he adjusts his food intake to suit his training and film roles. When he needs to build muscle, he eats more. When he is trying to get leaner, he pays closer attention to his meals.