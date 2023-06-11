Amarnath Yatra is a 14-kilometre religious trek to the Holy Cave of Shri Amarnathji in the state of Jammu and Kashmir. Each year, hundreds of thousands of people undertake this pilgrimage. The dates for the trek generally fall in July-August, and registrations for the 2023 yatra have already begun. The trail is a challenging one, not just because of the distance. The steep terrain and high altitudes of the Himalayas (reaching 14,000 ft) pose many possible risks to the health of devotees. In light of this, the Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board (SASB), which is in charge of the holy shrine, has issued a health advisory for pilgrims. Find out more below.

When Will Amarnath Yatra 2023 Begin?

Amarnath Yatra involves crossing mountainous terrain. Photo Credit: Unsplash

Amarnath Yatra 2023 will start on 1 July and go on till 31 August 2023. The pilgrimage will thus span 62 days.

Which food items are banned during Amarnath Yatra 2023?

Some of the items prohibited by the SASB are:

All non-vegetarian foods

Heavy pulav / fried rice.

Dosas, puris, bathuras, stuffed parathas, fried rotis, buttered bread

Pickle, chutney, fried papad

Pizzas, burgers, cream-based foods, chowmein and all other fried / fast food items.

Halwa, jalebi, gulab jamun, laddu khoya burfi, rasgulla and all other halwai items,

Crunchy snacks (high in fat and salt) like chips, namkeen mixture, pakoras, samosas, fried dry fruits and all other deep-fried items.

Cold drinks and Karrah.

Alcohol, tobacco, gutka, pan masala and other intoxicants.

Note that this ban is applicable to all langar organisations, food stalls, shops, etc. which will be located in the designated yatra area, whose aim is to serve food to the pilgrims (yatris) and service providers.

Which food items are allowed during Amarnath Yatra 2023?

The SASB has also provided a menu of "permitted" foods. These include:

Cereals, pulses, saag, besan curry, plain dal.

Green vegetables, potatoes, soya chunks, green salad, fruits, sprouts

Plain rice, jeera rice, khichdi and Nutrela rice.

Roti / phulka, dal roti, missi roti, makki ki roti (unfried, without oil/butter), tandoori roti, bread/kulcha / double roti.

Rusk, chocolate, biscuits, roasted chana and jaggery.

Sambar, idli, uttapam, poha and dhokla.

Vegetable sandwich (without cream/butter/cheese), bread jam, Kashmiri naan (girda) and steamed dumplings (vegetable momos).

Roasted papad, khakhra, phulian makhana, murmara.

Honey, figs, raisins, apricots, and other dry fruits (only roasted / raw)

As for liquids, herbal tea, coffee, sharbat, lemon squash/water, low-fat milk, fruit juice, vegetable soup and mineral water are allowed.

Among the sweets, some of the options are: kheer (rice / sabudana), white oats (daliya), boiled sweets (candy), til ka laddoo, chikki (guchak) and others.

To read the full list, click here.

Additional Directives To Keep In Mind For Amarnath Yatra

The SASB's health directive includes many pointers relating to diet and fitness, such as:

In order to avoid dehydration and headaches, pilgrims should drink about 5 litres of fluid per day.

Avoid alcohol, caffeine and smoking as they can increase the rate at which the body loses heat. This in turn can put you at greater risk of hypothermia.

To reduce fatigue and prevent low blood sugar levels, yatris are advised to consume plenty of carbohydrates.

Pilgrims should follow the prescribed food menu when having food in the Yatra area.

Yatris must check with their physicians before taking any medications.

If you start showing altitude illness symptoms, descend immediately to a lower elevation.

You can find the remaining directives and details at this link.