Most of us enjoy fried snacks. The process of frying turns even veggies we dislike into crispy bites. Veg snacks like pakoras and samosas are a common evening dish in many of our households. In the non-veg category, fried snacks like chicken popcorn and croquettes have innumerable fans. But eating too many deep-fried snacks can harm our health. Hence, it is important that we look for other options. Snacks are meant to be a bit of an indulgence, so they should not be too bland. But there are ways to make your snacks tasty as well as healthy. Get started with these recipes:

Here Are 5 Healthy Snack Recipes To Try At Home

1. Makhana Bhel

Healthy Snack Recipes: Makhana is a gluten-free food that has a wide range of benefits for your body. Photo Credit: iStock

Makhana (foxnuts) are one of the healthiest snack options out there. They are gluten-free and high in protein. They are said to promote weight loss and maintain cholesterol levels as well as heart health. You can use makhana in a variety of ways. You can simply roast them along with seasonings of your choice and enjoy them as a dry snack. You can also mix them with other ingredients to make makhana bhel. Click here for an easy recipe. If you prefer to avoid potatoes, simply swap them out with another veggie of your choice. As you know, a bhel is always open to experimentation!

2. Oats cutlet

In this snack, nutrient-rich oats, veggies and paneer come together to make a wholesome treat. While oats are typically considered a breakfast food, this cutlet is a great way to include it in your diet in new ways. These calcium-rich cutlets are baked instead of fried, making them extra healthy. Pair them with some freshly made hari chutney for a delightful meal. Click here for the full recipe.

3. Sweet potato wedges

Healthy Snack Recipes: Sweet Potato Wedges are crisp and spicy treats you would be glad to discover. Photo Credit: iStock

Many of us love potato wedges. If you're looking for a healthier alternative, opt for baked sweet potato wedges. They taste just as good, believe us! The sweet potatoes are seasoned with a mix of herbs and spices that lend the snack a mouth-watering quality. These wedges are a convenient way to include sweet potatoes in your diet. Remember, this veggie boosts immunity, prevents digestive issues, promotes eye health and also has anti-inflammatory properties. You can take advantage of all these benefits while enjoying a delicious snack! Click here for the full recipe for sweet potato wedges.

4. Lavash crackers with hummus

Who said healthy snacks had to be boring? Want something crispy, flavourful and fun? Then choose homemade lavash crackers and hummus. The crackers contain whole wheat flour and are topped with nutritious seeds. Hummus is filled with the goodness of chickpeas, olive oil, sesame, and garlic. Both the crackers and the dip can easily be made at home, and also stored for future use. Click here for the hummus recipe. Find the recipe for the crackers here.

5. Ragi Cookies

Just because you're being health conscious does not mean you have to kiss cookies goodbye. All you have to do is find better substitutes for refined flour and sugar, which are the major culprits. We recommend making ragi cookies. This innovative recipe uses ragi to make a delicately sweet snack that you will marvel at. Sure, it may seem unusual at first, but once you try it, you'll realise just how yummy it is! Ragi is loaded with calcium, iron and dietary fibre. This gluten-free ingredient can help in weight loss, diabetes as well as heart health. Ragi cookies can be baked in under an hour. Click here for the full recipe.





The next time you're tempted to eat deep-fried snacks, try one of these dishes instead. Your body will thank you later!





