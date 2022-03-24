Do you have a thing for the good old French fries? Can you go to any extent to try delicious versions of it? If yes, then you might consider giving world's most expensive fries a try. That's right. Fast food restaurant Serendipity3 in Manhattan, New York, has these special cheesy French fries on their menu, which was recognised as World's most expensive in 2021 by Guinness World Records (GWR). Guess the price! These 'ultimate' cheesy French fries are priced at 200 USD, which is almost Rs. 15k per portion. Now brings up the question, what goes into making world's most expensive French fries? GWR recently spilled the beans.





Guinness World Records took to their official Instagram handle to share a post elaborating on what are the ingredients used to prepare this special French fries. The post begins with featuring short video of the drool-worthy fries. "Most expensive French fries 200 USD - Creme dela Creme Pommes Frites by @serendipity3nyc us," the post read. GWR then went on to the comments section to elaborate on the ingredients. According to the post, 'Creme dela Creme Pommes Frites' include - Upstate Chipperbeck potatoes, Vintage 2006 Dom Perignon Champagne, J. LeBlanc French Champagne Ardenne Vinegar, Pure cage-free goose fat from France, Guerande Truffle Salt, Truffle oil, Crete Senesi Pecorino Tartufello cheese, Shaved black summer truffles from Italy, Truffle butter, Organic A2 100% grass fed cream from Jersey cows, Aged Gruyere Truffled Swiss and 23k edible gold dust topping.

And if the delicious and luxurious French fries have amazed you to the core, then here we bring you world's most expensive burger that costs a whopping Rs 4,41,305 (5,000 euro) for a single piece. Named "The Golden Boy" this burger is created by Chef Robbert Jan de Veen of Netherland's De Daltons diner. Click here to know more about this expensive burger from Netherland.





Would you like to give these expensive fries and burgers a try? Share your comments below.