When it comes to the food we eat, everyone has different dietary preferences. Some eat non-vegetarian food, some are strictly vegetarian while others may follow a vegan diet. While everyone has the right to choose the kind of diet they want to follow, when people with different food choices eat around each other, it can result in some drama. In a recent video on Instagram, comedian Naveen Kaushik pretends what would happen if non-vegetarians behaved like vegetarians. The video has gone viral with more than 14 million views and received mixed reactions from users. Director Farah Khan also shared her views in the comments section.





In the video, the comedian assumes a judgemental tone and asks people to not eat 'bhindi' around him, refuses to use the microwave in which someone heated 'kaddu ki sabzi' and even cannot use a spoon in the same room as a 'tori ki sabzi'.

See the full video here:







After watching the funny video, Farah Khan wrote, "True!! And shall I serve only non-veg when they come home?? Like they do."





Another comment read, "Thank God someone took a stand. Thank you. How badly some people look down upon us non-vegetarians."





However, many vegetarians did not approve of the video. Reflecting on the reactions, one commented, "Oh how I love to see Vegetarians getting offended."

One user explained, "The message is very simple which most offended vegetarians are not understanding. We don't degrade or demean your food or eating habits so don't do that to my food and my eating habits."





What are your views on this viral video? Share with us in the comments section.