After a hectic day, nothing feels better than sitting down and having a hearty meal. And if that meal is your favourite comfort food, then it feels like the cherry on top of a cake! We all have different definitions of comfort food. Some may find comfort in a plate of dal chawal; some may like to have a plate of macaroni, and others may opt for some crisp snacks! And it seems like Shilpa Shetty also finds comfort in the delightful crispy snacks. While you all know Shilpa Shetty as a fitness icon and yoga enthusiast, let us tell you that she is also a foodie! Mostly, her Instagram is filled with sugar-free, vegan, and gluten-free indulgences. Each one of her treats makes us drool. Recently, the actress was seen enjoying yummy crispy masala chips.





Shilpa Shetty took to Instagram and shared a snapshot of her snacks. In a bowl, you can spot some crispy potato chips mixed with masalas. It seems like these chips were made by her son Viaan Kundra. In the story, she wrote, "#comfortfood #homemadefood Viaan you are the best cook." Check out her full story here:

Isn't it looking delicious!? Masala chips are one of those delights that are easy to make. You can munch on them when you feel hungry or have them with your tea. So, if you also want to have the same chips as Shilpa is having, here we have a quick recipe that you can try. Find the full recipe below:

Masala Chips Recipe: Here's How To Make Masala Chips

Take a potato and clean and peel it. Now cut these potatoes into thin slices. Drop them in cold water and then let them dry. Sprinkle very little corn starch and deep fry them. Once they are crisp, transfer them to a bowl. From the top, add salt, pepper, and red chilli powder. Mix these with the chips and enjoy!





For the full recipe for these yummy crispy chips, click here.





Try them out and let us know how you found their taste!