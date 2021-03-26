Tempeh (also known as Tempe) dates back several centuries and is made by a natural culturing and controlled fermentation process that binds soybeans into a cake form. It is packed with protein, fibre and good fats, giving vegetarians, fitness enthusiasts and conscious foodies a delicious, nutritious and healthy, plant-based, protein-rich food. Research has shown benefits for overall health, including muscle gain and weight loss. It is also a great food option for diabetics. Tempeh is the best kept protein secret for consumers looking to make healthy food choices. Dairy-free and gluten-free, it is also low in saturated fats and carbohydrates and good for the gut.

Dr. Sreemathy Venkatraman, Nutritionist - Brains Neuro Spine Hospital says, "The standard Indian vegetarian diet is notorious for being protein deficient. India has a staggering number of vegetarians who often find it a challenge to boost their protein intake to meet daily requirements, leading to a massive protein deficit across the country. India's vegetarian community has constantly struggled to get high-quality protein-rich foods on its plate. Their flavour profiles are often fatigued with conventional sources of protein such as paneer, dal or chickpeas. Moreover, the Indian vegetarian population, especially women, often experience Vitamin B-12 and iron deficiencies due to lack of sufficient intake in their staple diet.

To bridge this glaring gap, I recommend adding highly nutritious and wholesome plant-based proteins such as tempeh, which is an excellent option as it sways away from the usual choices presented to vegetarians. Besides being rich in protein and fiber, it is nutrient dense and low in carbohydrates. Tempeh is a superfood that is also great for your gut health due to its fermented nature. It is easy to cook and versatile and can be adapted across cuisines. After extensive research and practical day-to-day usage, I have found tempeh to be a great option for Indian vegetarians looking to add some variety to their diet while meeting their protein requirements. Here are quick recipes made with Hello Tempeh, a super bean plant protein company that helps vegans and vegetarians to gain protein in daily life.

TEMPEH KATHI ROLL

PREP TIME 20 mins

COOKING TIME 20 mins

SERVES 4



FOR 200 GMS OF TEMPEH -

INGREDIENTS:

Hello Tempeh cubes - 200 Gm

Broken Cashew paste - 01 Tsp

Sliced onions - 02 Nos

Sliced coloured peppers - 1/4 each

Jeera powder - 01 Tsp

Chat masala - 02 Tsp

Kashmiri chilli powder - 2.5 Tsp

Tomato ketchup - 02 Tsp

Salt to taste

Oil - 04 Tsp

Fresh coriander - 02 Tsp

Ginger garlic paste - 02 Tsp

Curd 04 Tbsp

Kasuri methi 1/2 Tsp

Roti/ Indian Bread of your choice



For the onion tomato masala

Onion 2 Nos

Tomato 3 Nos

Tomato puree 4 Tbsp

Ginger garlic paste 1 Tsp

Kashmiri chilli powder 1 Tsp

Turmeric powder 1/4 Tsp

Bay leaf 1 Nos

Cardamom green 2 Nos

Cinnamon 1 Pieces

Oil 100 ml



Prep:

Unbox the Hello Tempeh natural cubes

Marinate the cubes with turmeric powder, Kashmiri chilli powder, ginger-garlic paste, curd and salt for 10 minutes. Skip step 2 if using marinated cubes.

Slice onions and peppers.

Onion Tomato masala-

A) Finely chop onions and tomatoes.

B) Heat some oil in a pan. Add bay leaf, cardamom and cinnamon. Once they start to splutter, add the onions and fry till golden brown.

C) Take ginger garlic paste in a different bowl. Add Kashmiri chilli powder, turmeric powder along with little water to form a thick paste.

D) Pour the paste into the onions and cook for 05 minutes.

E) Add chopped tomatoes and cook for 05 mins.

F) Add the tomato puree and cook for 10 minutes.

G) Once the oil separates, switch off the gas and the gravy is ready for use.



Procedure (filling)-

Heat some oil in pan.

Add sliced onions and sauté for 5 mins.

Add pepper and sauté for 5 mins.

Add jeera powder, chat masala, tomato ketchup, onion tomato masala, cashew paste and fresh coriander. Add salt to taste. Stir well.

Cook for 5 mins.

Keep aside and let it cool



Kathi roll-

Sauté the Tempeh cubes

Add the filling and sauteed cubes on one side of the roti.

Fold inwards at the bottom and then fold from both sides to form a drum shape.

Cut into two and serve



TEMPEH LETTUCE WRAP

PREP TIME 15 mins

COOKING TIME 15 mins

SERVES 4



FOR 200 GMS OF TEMPEH

INGREDIENTS QTY UNIT

Hello Tempeh cubes 200 Gm

Ice berg lettuce 01 Bunch

Soya sauce 03 Tsp

Hot garlic sauce 04 Tsp

Tri coloured capsicum 02 Tsp

Carrots 02 Nos

Spring onions 05 Tsp

Salt to taste

Sugar 02 Tsp

Garlic 02 Tbsp

Roasted peanuts 04 Tsp

Fresh ginger 01 Tsp

Oil 04 Tsp

For the dip

Black vinegar 05 Tsp

Fresh red chillies 01 Nos

Black pepper powder 01 Tsp

White sesame seeds 1 Tsp



Prep:

Unbox Hello Tempeh natural cubes and keep aside.

Break the ice berg lettuce into smaller parts and soak it in ice cold water.

Finely chop garlic and ginger, fresh red chillies and spring onions.

Dice tri-coloured capsicums.

Coarsely grind roasted peanuts and keep aside.



Cooking:

In a pan, heat oil and saute chopped ginger and garlic for 03 minutes.

Add chopped capsicums and saute for further 03 mins.

Add hot garlic sauce and 02 tsp of soya sauce. Cook for 01 min.

Add Tempeh cubes, crushed peanuts, salt and sugar. Stir for 3 mins.

Garnish with spring onions and white sesame seeds.

Let it cool.

Dip:

Mix black vinegar with one spoon of soya sauce, fresh red chillies, salt and sugar and blend well.

Add white sesame seeds.

Dip is ready.

Filling:

Drain lettuce leaves and form small cups of them.

Add the sauteed Tempeh mixture in between.

Roll it and serve with dip.



TEMPEH DONBURI BOWL

PREP TIME 15 mins

COOKING TIME 20 mins

SERVES 3





FOR 200 GMS OF TEMPEH

INGREDIENTS QTY UNIT

Hello Tempeh cubes 200 Gm

Corn flour 01 Tsp

Hot garlic Sauce 02 Tsp

Soy sauce 03 Tsp

Tomato ketchup 02 Tsp

Green chillies 01 Nos

Red, green, yellow pepper cubes 1/4 each Tsp

Asparagus 02 Nos

Salt to taste

Chopped garlic 02 Tsp

Chopped ginger 03 Tsp

White vinegar 1/4 Tsp

Sugar 1/4 Tsp

Chopped spring onions 02 Tsp

Boiled noodles 01 Cup

Button mushrooms 03 Tsp

Bean sprouts 03 Tsp



Prep:

Tempeh-

Unbox Hello Tempeh natural cubes

Marinate the Tempeh cubes with soy sauce and salt.

Saute in a pan and keep aside.

Other prep-

Make slurry out of corn flour and water and keep aside.

Finely chop spring onions.

Cube red, green, yellow pepper cubes. Cut only the head of asparagus.

Slice button mushrooms

Boil noodles and drain the extra water

Cooking

Heat oil in a pan

Stir in the chopped ginger and garlic, saute for 03 mins.

Add pepper cubes, sautefor another 03 mins

Add tomato ketchup, hot garlic sauce and 02 tsp of soy sauce and cook for 02 mins.

Now add vinegar, spring onions and sugar and toss in the Sauteed tempeh and the corn flour slurry. Toss it for 02 mins and keep hot.

For the noodles-

In a pan, add hot oil and saute; ginger garlic for 03 mins

Add mushrooms, asparagus and beans sprouts and saute for further 03 mins

Stir in the soy sauce and noodles and salt to taste

Saute for 05 mins, serve along with marinated Tempeh in a donburi bowl.

About Author: Siddhartha Jadhav is a Consultant Chef at Vegolution. Formerly with the Taj group he has over 20 years of experience and specialisation in European, Indian, Chinese and the Cold kitchen. Currently he is experimenting with the immense possibilities and exploring applications for tempeh in both regional Indian and international cuisine.