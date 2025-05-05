Billionaire investor Warren Buffett has announced that he will be stepping down as chief executive of Berkshire Hathaway at the end of the year. The celebrity billionaire and Wall Street icon is renowned for his investing acumen. He built Berkshire Hathaway Inc. into a business valued at more than USD 1.16 trillion.





Interestingly, the world's most successful investor has childlike eating habits, similar to a six-year-old.





During Berkshire Hathaway's annual shareholder meeting last weekend, Buffett was seated with two cans of Coca-Cola and a box of See's Candies in front of him. Talking about his diet and lifestyle, he said, "For 94 years, I've been able to drink what I want, do what I want, and I've defied all the predictions of what should've happened to me...Charlie (Munger) and I never really exercised all that much," he said.

"I eat like a 6-year-old," Buffett told Fortune in 2015, describing his love for Utz potato sticks and how he drinks five 12-ounce Coca-Colas every day. "If I eat 2,700 calories a day, a quarter of that is Coca-Cola. I do it every day."





In a 2017 Reddit Ask Me Anything post, Fellow billionaire Bill Gates recounted how Buffett stayed at his house and had Oreos for breakfast. "He mostly eats hamburgers, ice cream, and Coke," Gates wrote. "He may set a poor example for young people, but it's a diet that somehow works for him," the Microsoft founder added.





In a 2017 HBO documentary called 'Becoming Warren Buffett', the business tycoon revealed he stops at McDonald's every day for a breakfast made up of any of the following three options - two sausage patties; a sausage, egg, and cheese; or a bacon, egg, and cheese. He enjoys it with a Coke.





For lunch, Buffett often stops by Dairy Queen for a chilli-cheese dog and an ice cream sundae with cherry syrup and chopped nuts. He also likes to snack on See's Candies and is known for his excessive use of salt.





"I know all these people eat all these green things and everything," Buffett said in a 2023 interview with CNBC. "But if somebody told me I would live an extra year if I ate nothing but broccoli and a few other things all my life instead of eating what I like to eat, I would say take the year off the end of my life and ... let me eat what I like to eat."





He believes in simply eating what he wants and what makes him truly happy. "I think happiness makes an enormous amount of difference ... in terms of longevity," he said. "I'm happier when I'm eating hot fudge sundaes or drinking Coke."





The Berkshire Hathaway board voted unanimously on Sunday to make Greg Abel president and CEO on January 1, 2026, and for Warren Buffett, 94, to remain as chairman, reported CNBC.