Veteran actress Neena Gupta is always full of surprises. Some days she takes us by surprise by singing a few lines to the tune of a piano. Other days, she will stun us with her uber-chic fashion. But this time, it's something different. Neena Gupta is indulging in some good food. Can you guess what's cooking? She has a golden, "Aate ka chila" on her cooking pan. Chila or cheela is a popular Indian dosa-like crepe. Its savoury flavour makes it a delicious breakfast or brunch. While the most popular kind of chila is the besan chila, atta chila is also a good choice. It is not only delectable but also super-healthy. Here's what the actress is cooking:

If you have never tried atta chila, it's time that you experiment with this Indian breakfast recipe. Check out this recipe for instant achaari atta chila. Mix chopped vegetables and pickles with whole wheat flour to make the gooey batter for the chila. Put herbs, spices and salt. Mix well. Pour the batter on an oiled pan and fry them.

If you want to stick to besan chila, we have an easy peasy recipe for that too. Besan or chickpea flour are a good source of protein. So you can include this kind in your protein-rich diet too. Add methi leaves and ajwain to the batter to give it its unique flavour. If you want a slightly different version of this chila, add fresh green peas to the recipe. Here is the recipe for matar chila.





There are a number of cheela recipes you can make.

There are other variants of the chila too. You can choose split moong dal as the base for your batter. Here is a recipe for moong dal chila. Or, if you want to try a healthier version of chila, make a ragi and besan batter. This fibre-rich mix is good for a weight-loss diet.





As far as Neena Gupta is concerned, she tried her hands at South Indian cuisine earlier this year. She was seen cooking some delicious moong dal appe. While the dish is usually made with leftover idli or dosa batter, the actress gave it her own twist.





We would definitely love to see more snippets from Neena Gupta's delicious cooking diaries! On the work front, Neena Gupta was last seen in 'Sardar Da Grandson' alongside Arjun Kapoor.