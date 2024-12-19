Madhya Pradesh has seen a decline in wheat crop production in the past five years from 371.98 lakh tons in FY 2019-20 to 328.96 lakh tons in FY 2023-24, the assembly was told on Monday. This was stated in a written reply submitted by Agriculture Minister Aidal Singh Kansana to a question asked by the leader of the opposition, Umang Singhar, in the assembly.





Wheat is one of the most important crops in Madhya Pradesh. Sharbati wheat is a regional variety of wheat, derived from the wheat grown in Ashoknagar and some other districts.





Singhar asked about data on the production of wheat and soybean from the financial year 2019-20 to the financial year 2023-24.

The minister stated that MP saw the production of 371.98 lakh tons of wheat in 2019-20 which declined to 328.96 lakh tons in 2023-24.





The production of wheat in 2020-21, 2021-22 and 2022-23 was 356.89 lakh ton, 349.23 lakh ton, and 349.77 lakh ton, respectively, the reply stated.





During the same period, soybean production has increased. Madhya Pradesh's soybean production rose to 68.36 lakh metric tons in 2023-24 from 38.56 lakh tons in 2019-20.





In 2020-21, 2021-22 and 2022-23, the soybean production was 33.70 lakh, 53.92 lakh tons and 63.32 lakh tons, respectively, the reply stated.



(Disclaimer: Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)