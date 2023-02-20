Being a foodie comes with its own set of problems. When we love food, we love all of it - all kinds of foods from all kinds of cuisines. We are confronted with the real issue when we struggle to pick only so much food that can fit our plate from a buffet spread. And, we have all been left confused while ordering from the menu of a multi-cuisine restaurant, right? But Vaani Kapoor seemed to have it all figured out. She shared the perfect solution for all the times we are in doubt about which food to have.





Instead of going for just one kind of food, why not have a bit of everything? That's what Vaani Kapoor does. She was also spoilt for choice of food when in Jaipur, so she jumbled up various dishes from Indian, Italian and Japanese cuisines and treated herself to a potpourri of chaat, pasta, kebabs and edamame. She posted the picture of her unique meal on Instagram stories and wrote, "When in doubt... Pasta. Dahi Kebab. Paan Chaat. Edamame."

Take a look:

As strange as it may sound but the unusual spread actually looks tempting. With penne pasta lathered in tangy tomato sauce, succulent kebabs paired with chutneys, and colourful chaat sprinkled with sev and pomegranate - who can resist the meal? We can't. Oh, and if you have ever tried Japanese edamame beans, you would know how they work their magic to satiate our growling stomach waiting for the main meal.





This is not the first time Vaani Kapoor had a mashed-up meal and inspired us. Just recently, she shared on Instagram how she combined desi kebabs with a platter of pita bread and hummus dip. Read about it here.





Vaani Kapoor is certainly an adventurous foodie and we like it. Do you also unify your love for different kinds of foods on one plate?