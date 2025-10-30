Sara Tendulkar recently wrapped up her delightful trip to Tokyo, Japan. The daughter of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar not only explored the city but also pampered the foodie in her by embarking on a gastronomical adventure. On Wednesday, the 28-year-old shared some glimpses of her culinary escapade on her Instagram Stories. The first snap was presumably captured at an ice cream parlour, where the display freezer featured an assortment of matcha variations in multiple colours and textures. Sara rightfully captioned the image, “50 shades of matcha (heart-eye emoji),” indicating her love for the delicious flavours.





Watch Sara Tendulkar's Instagram story below:

Next, Sara Tendulkar clicked a photo of a glass counter filled with buttery and creamy strawberry tarts, served in glass bottles. We also spotted soft and sweet strawberry-infused maritozzis – a type of bun pastry typically garnished with orange zest, vanilla and honey.

On another page of her epicurean diaries, Sara Tendulkar hopped onto the sushi sampling trend. She treated her taste buds to not one, but more than four to five kinds of sushi, including nigirizushi. This dish had three variations: akami, also known as red fish; shiromi, a type of white fish; and prawns, locally known as ebi.





Next, she indulged in the bold taste of temaki – a kind of makizushi that is hand-rolled, with ingredients stuffed inside a seaweed roll. That is not all – Sara also relished gunkanmaki, an oval-shaped sushi rice variety wrapped in nori and topped with various fillings.

If Sara Tendulkar's food posts have triggered your cravings, we have got you covered.





From sushi to matcha and strawberry treats, Sara Tendulkar's Tokyo diaries are a perfect reminder that travel tastes best when savoured bite by bite.