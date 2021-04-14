When actress Mouni Roy is not making us jealous with stunning holiday snaps and photoshoots, she leaves us drooling with her food pictures. And the latest one on Instagram has left us all feeling hungry. Mouni seems to have decided to ring in the Malayalam New Year, Vishu, with some yummy food. And no, she did not just visit a restaurant, or order in. She decided to fix up her own meal and, oh boy, did it look good. The actress also shared a few videos of her cooking. In one video, Mouni is seen sauteing some condiments in a large vessel. In another clip, she appears to be blanching spinach. In her last upload, we get to see the final outcome. The fresh rice and the side of greens looked healthy and delicious at the same time. She captioned the photo, "Made my own vishu lunch and shagun ke paise bhi nahi mile."

Mouni here is referring to an essential Vishu ritual in her caption. One of the intrinsic parts of this festival is the "vishukaineetam", where older members of the family give money and gifts to the younger ones.

The actress, who is currently in Dubai, keeps teasing us with photos of the yummy food she has been digging into. In one of the latest updates, she can be seen enjoying a decadent looking chocolate ice cream cone. Mouni showed fans just how much she was enjoying her ice cream and we can't help being a wee bit jealous.

The 35-year-old actress recently confessed that the one food item that she absolutely must have on vacation is piri piri french fries. Sharing a photo, she wrote, "I travel with my piri-piri," followed by a slurping emoji.

Mouni has always been vocal about her love for food. In fact, her Instagram bio reads, "I love dancing...and books... and travels...ummm... and food." She also has an Instagram Stories highlight dedicated especially to food.

The actress, who made a mark with television shows such as Mahadev and Naagin, stepped into Bollywood with the film Gold, opposite Akshay Kumar. Mouni will be next seen in the Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra. The film is being directed by Ayan Mukerji and will also feature Nagarjuna and Amitabh Bachchan.