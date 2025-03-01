Kriti Sanon is a total foodie, and her Instagram is proof. Time and again, she has treated us to glimpses of her foodilicious diaries. Currently busy shooting Tere Ishk Mein, Kriti dropped a mouthwatering clip straight from the sets of the Aanand L. Rai directorial. Any guesses on what she was indulging in? Hint: a classic desi dessert. If you guessed jalebis, bingo! The actress shared a video of the crispy, syrupy treat on her Instagram Stories. Do not miss the track Jalebi Baby playing in the background.





In her caption, Kriti Sanon added a fun twist by using her film's name. She wrote, “Jalebi ke ishk mein.” She also added, “You know you're on Aanand L. Rai sir's set when…” Well, now we all know his sets are a paradise for food lovers.





Looks like Kriti Sanon loves to eat jalebis while working. In November last year, the actress shared some fun behind-the-scenes moments from her film Do Patti.





In one video, Kriti, all geared up in her costume, was ready for a paragliding scene. In between shots, she was happily munching on some jalebis. Her face clearly showed how much she was enjoying them. When someone asked what she was eating, Kriti said, "The best jalebi in the best weather."





“Some BTS. Thank you, audience, for all the love! It's because of you guys that Do Patti is trending at hashtag 1 in India and in the top 10 of global charts for the second consecutive week! Both Saumya and Shailee are elated,” read the side note. Click here for the full story.





Before that, Kriti Sanon was caught enjoying another foodie moment on the sets of Crew. In a BTS video, she was seen indulging in pizzas along with her co-star Kareena Kapoor. At one point, Kriti even joked, "So this is my eighth slice," proving her love for the cheesy delight.





Producer Rhea Kapoor posted a video on Instagram with a LOL caption: "And they say heroines don't eat! Pizza party with Kareena Kapoor and Kriti Sanon before Bebo had to lift our lamboo (a cute nickname for tall people), Kriti Sanon." Here is the full story.





Kriti Sanon's foodie moments make us crave delicious food.