As New Year's Eve draws closer, Indian households are increasingly embracing global food rituals that add meaning to midnight celebrations. A quirky New Year's tradition that is catching on involves eating 12 grapes at the stroke of midnight. Popular among urban foodies, this trend is fueled by social media buzz and the growing love for experience-driven celebrations.





Quick commerce platform Zepto witnessed a sharp surge in grape orders just ahead of the year-end countdown. According to a Zepto spokesperson, "We have seen a 3X demand for grapes this year on 30 December."





On Wednesday, Instamart CEO Amitesh Jha wrote on X, "Today, Instamart saw 235K searches for grapes in the first half of the day, with searches starting as early as 5 am."

The spike reflects how last-minute, fresh produce deliveries at home have become central to all important celebrations, especially in cities.

What Is The Midnight Grapes Ritual?

Popularly known as 'Las doce uvas de la suerte' or 'The Twelve Grapes of Luck', this Spanish tradition involves eating 12 grapes in the final 60 seconds before midnight, with each grape symbolising one month of the coming year.





The ritual gained widespread attention in India last New Year's Eve, driven largely by viral videos, and interest appears to be strong once again as the New Year 2026 approaches.

The Origins Of The 12 Grapes Tradition

The custom dates back to the late 1880s and is believed to have originated among Madrid's bourgeoisie, who drew inspiration from the French tradition of drinking champagne and eating grapes on New Year's Eve.





It gained wider popularity in the early 1900s when grape farmers in Alicante faced an abundant harvest. To manage the surplus, the ritual was promoted as a festive practice - a move that eventually cemented it as a New Year's Eve tradition in Spain and beyond.

Why Do People Eat Grapes At Midnight?

The 12 grapes tradition is believed to help manifest dreams and wishes for the year ahead. Each grape represents a month, and participants often associate specific intentions - such as better health, financial growth, love or personal success - with every bite.





The ritual involves eating all 12 grapes in the final minute before midnight, with some versions suggesting that it should be done while sitting under a table to maximise luck.





While the beliefs may vary, the practice has clearly struck a chord with celebrators looking to start the New Year on a hopeful note.