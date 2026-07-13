While much of the world knew Sam Neill as the beloved star of Jurassic Park, Peaky Blinders and dozens of other acclaimed productions, there was another role he cherished just as deeply, that of a winemaker. Following the actor's death in Sydney at the age of 78, tributes have poured in not only from the film industry but also from the Australian and New Zealand wine communities, where he earned admiration for his dedication, humility and passion for producing exceptional wines.





For more than three decades, Neill nurtured Two Paddocks, a winery he founded in New Zealand's Central Otago region. What began as a modest personal venture evolved into one of the country's most respected Pinot Noir producers, cementing his legacy far beyond the movies.

A Winery That Became A Lifelong Calling

Away from acting, Neill built a second career through Two Paddocks, the winery he established in 1993 in Central Otago. Over the years, the estate expanded to include vineyards in Gibbston and Alexandra, becoming synonymous with quality Pinot Noir.

Neill often emphasised that winemaking was far more than a side project. It remained a central part of his identity for over 30 years, offering a contrast to the demands of his acting career.





Explaining his original vision for the winery on the Two Paddocks website, Neill said: "I wanted to produce a good Pinot that would, at the very least, be enjoyed by my friends and family." With his trademark humour, he added, "Frankly, my friends will pretty much drink anything, so this didn't seem too hard."





Admired Across The Wine Community

Although internationally recognised as an actor, Neill spent considerable time in the wine regions of Australia and New Zealand, regularly attending tastings, conferences and industry events.





Winemakers and industry professionals frequently praised his approachable nature, modesty and warmth. Many who met him over the years shared a similar sentiment, calling him simply "a great bloke".





His true sanctuary, however, remained Two Paddocks and the farm life he cultivated around it in New Zealand's South Island.





Reflecting on the balance between his two worlds during a 2020 interview with Thought Economics, Neill said, "My life in acting was always a counterbalance to my life on the farm. One was the palliative to the other."

Building The Legacy Of Two Paddocks

Neill was known to dislike the term "celebrity wine brand". For him, Two Paddocks represented a serious commitment rather than a venture attached to his fame.





His connection to wine stretched back to childhood. Growing up, his family owned a spirits importing business, exposing him to the trade from an early age.





The journey began in 1993 when Neill and filmmaker Rodger Donaldson planted two hectares of Pinot Noir in the Gibbston Valley. What started as a small vineyard gradually developed into an award-winning organic wine operation.





Today, Two Paddocks spans four distinct Central Otago vineyards: The First Paddock, The Last Chance, Red Bank Farm and The Fusilier, the latter named in honour of his father, Major Dermot Neill, and his military service.

A Lasting Legacy In Pinot Noir

Over the years, several Two Paddocks wines received prestigious 95-point ratings, a testament to the winery's reputation for excellence.





For Neill, these achievements represented the success of something he had patiently built from the ground up. While audiences will remember him for his iconic roles on screen, his contribution to New Zealand winemaking remains an equally enduring part of his legacy.





Through Two Paddocks, Sam Neill created more than a winery; he built a lasting home for his love of Pinot Noir, farming and the land he cherished.